Polish Prime Minister Tusk urged Poles to leave Iran immediately amid threat of US attack

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on citizens to immediately leave the territory of Iran.

His words are reported by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper.

"I ask everyone who is still in Iran to leave this country immediately and under no circumstances go there. I donʼt want to scare anyone here with a possible development of events, but we all understand what Iʼm talking about," Tusk stressed.

According to him, the possibility of a fierce conflict is quite real, so in a few to several hours "there will be no more opportunity to evacuate".

The day before, Axios, citing sources, wrote that US President Donald Trump may order strikes on Iran in the coming weeks.

And CBS News reported that senior US national security officials told Trump that the military is ready for possible strikes on Iran as early as Saturday, February 21. But the president has not yet made a final decision.

Why the US wants to attack Iran

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated due to the lack of progress in negotiations on a nuclear deal. As a result, the United States is deploying additional weapons to the Middle East, and media outlets, citing sources, are reporting that the United States is considering attacking Iran to increase pressure.

On February 1, Trump said that Iran was in “serious talks” with the United States about its nuclear program, and hinted at a “satisfactory” deal that would avoid military action. Trump said that based on the results of the talks, he would decide what to do with Iran.

On February 15, Iran said it was ready to consider compromises to reach a nuclear deal with the United States if the Americans were ready to discuss lifting sanctions.

On the same day, Reuters sources reported that the US military was preparing for possible prolonged, weeks-long operations against Iran if US President Donald Trump ordered an attack.

