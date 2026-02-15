Reuters: The US preparing for a long, multi-week operation against Iran

The US military is preparing for possible prolonged, weeks-long operations against Iran if the US President Donald Trump orders an attack.

This was reported to Reuters by sources.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will hold talks with Iran on February 17 in Geneva, with Omani officials acting as mediators. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that while Trump favors a deal with Tehran, “it’s very difficult to do”.

Meanwhile, Trump has been building up military forces in the region, raising fears of renewed hostilities. The US officials said the Pentagon was sending another aircraft carrier to the Middle East and sending thousands of additional troops, along with fighter jets, guided-missile destroyers and other assets capable of both attacking and defending against them.

As Reuters notes, Trump has long expressed skepticism about sending ground troops into Iran. The types of American military force currently concentrated in the Middle East suggest options for strikes primarily from the air and from the sea.

Asked to comment on preparations for a potentially lengthy US military operation, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said: "President Trump is considering all options on Iran."

What preceded

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated due to the lack of progress in negotiations on a nuclear deal. As a result, the United States is deploying additional weapons to the Middle East, and media outlets, citing sources, are reporting that the United States is considering attacking Iran to increase pressure.

On February 1, Trump said that Iran was in “serious talks” with the United States about its nuclear program, and hinted at a “satisfactory” deal that would avoid military action. Trump said that based on the results of the talks, he would decide what to do with Iran.

On February 15, Iran said it was ready to consider compromises to reach a nuclear deal with the United States if the Americans were ready to discuss lifting sanctions.

