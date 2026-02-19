In the United Kingdom, the brother of King Charles III, the former Prince Andrew, was arrested on the morning of February 19. He is currently in custody.

This is reported by the BBC, citing police data.

He was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of abuse of power. Police say they are investigating a complaint that the former prince allegedly passed confidential material to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Jeffrey Epstein case and Prince Andrewʼs role

American financier Jeffrey Epstein was first arrested in 2008. He was convicted of sex with minors and organizing prostitution. After 13 months in prison, the financier made a deal with prosecutors and was released. In 2019, he was charged with new charges of human trafficking.

Epstein was arrested a second time on July 7, and on August 10, 2019, he committed suicide in prison. In December 2023, a US court ordered the release of the names of more than 170 people from Epsteinʼs inner circle.

One of Epsteinʼs victims, Virginia Giuffre, claimed to have been abused by Prince Andrew. She said she had sex with the prince at one of Epsteinʼs parties when she was 17, and that she was sexually assaulted by the prince in London, New York and on Epsteinʼs private island in the Caribbean. The prince himself has vehemently denied the allegations. Giuffre committed suicide in April 2025.

The allegations against Andrew led to the king stripping him of his titles and evicting him from his Windsor estate in October.

On January 30, the US Department of Justice released a new batch of documents in the Epstein case. They included emails that show that the brother of British King Charles III maintained regular contact with Epstein for at least two years after he was convicted of child sex crimes.

The documents also include photos showing Andrew bending over and touching the waist of an unidentified woman lying on the floor. Jeffrey Epstein also appears in emails inviting Andrew to dinner with a Russian woman. The financier called her “smart, beautiful and trustworthy”, and noted that she already had the prince’s contact.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.