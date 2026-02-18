Ukrainian military destroys Russian UAV launcher and control facilities

Ukrainian military hit Russian targets in temporarily occupied parts of Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defense forces attacked the drone concentration area in Trudove and the UAV workshop in Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia, the communications hub in Staromlynivka, and the concentration of equipment in Donetsk. Russian losses and the extent of damage are being clarified.

In addition, on February 17, a launcher for the S-300VM anti-aircraft missile system near Mariupol was hit. UAV control points in Salne on Russian territory and in Rodynske in the Donetsk region were also destroyed.

Ukrainian forces attacked an oil terminal in southern Russia and a “Pantsir-S1” in Crimea on February 15. The “Tamannaftogaz” oil terminal was attacked near the village of Volna (Krasnodar Krai), and a fire broke out there.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.