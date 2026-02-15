Ukrainian troops attacked an oil terminal in southern Russia and a Pantsir-S1 in Crimea.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the area of the village of Volna (Krasnodar Territory), the Tamannaftogas oil terminal was under attack, and a fire broke out there.

A “Pantsir-S1” anti-aircraft missile and gun complex was destroyed near Kacha (Crimea).

Also during the day, troops attacked:

repair unit of the artillery brigade of the Russian Army in the Vilne district (Donetsk region);

Russian positions near Lyubimovka (Zaporizhzhia region).

