“Emotionally, people will never forgive this. They will not forgive... me, they will not forgive [the US].” Zelenskyʼs interview with Axios

President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to Axios on February 17, while trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia were taking place in Geneva.

He said that Ukraine and the United States have agreed that any draft peace agreement should be put to a referendum in Ukraine. Perhaps the next presidential elections will be held together with the referendum. This requires a ceasefire for 60 days.

He added that he believes that if the agreement simply provides for Ukraineʼs withdrawal from Donbas, Ukrainians will reject it.

"Emotionally, people will never forgive this. Never. They will not forgive... me, they will not forgive [the United States]," the president said.

At the same time, Zelensky believes that Ukrainians will support a freeze on the front line. According to him, the best way to achieve a breakthrough on the issue of territories is a personal meeting between him and Putin. Zelensky has ordered the Ukrainian negotiating team in Geneva to raise the issue of this meeting.

He also said that the parties have largely agreed on a mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire — using drones and under US leadership.

The next round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia is taking place in Geneva on February 17-18. European advisors are also present for consultations.

