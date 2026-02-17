The European Commission said that Hungary can import Russian oil through Croatia as an exception

Hungary can import Russian oil via a pipeline from Croatia, where it will be delivered by sea. Despite restrictions in the European Union, this situation is an exception, because the “Druzhba” pipeline failed for reasons beyond the control of the landlocked state, i.e. Hungary.

This was reported at a briefing by European Commission spokeswomen Anna-Kaissa Itkonen and Siobhan McGarry.

The exemption is temporary, until the pipeline is restored or until the European Union imposes a complete ban on Russian oil imports. Hungary must report to the European Commission every three months on the amount of oil imported.

Spokeswoman Itkonen stressed that the “Druzhba” pipeline was out of order due to Russian attacks. And that neither Hungary nor Slovakia are in a state of energy crisis. Their reserves will last at least three months. She added that the EU is in contact with Ukraine regarding the timing of repairs to the “Druzhba” pipeline.

What preceded

On February 15, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sáková sent a joint letter to Croatia asking it to allow Russian oil to be transported through Croatian ports. They stated that “the security of the country’s energy supply should never be an ideological issue”.

Croatian Economy Minister Ante Šušnjar responded that buying Russian oil helps finance the war and attacks on the Ukrainian people. He added that Croatia would not allow fuel supplies to Central Europe to be jeopardized, and the country would help resolve this issue within the framework of EU law and OFAC rules.

In December 2025, the EU reported that it had agreed on a plan to stop importing Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas by 2027. On January 26, the Council of the European Union officially adopted this decision. The document also provides for control over supplies and the search for alternative energy sources.

Hungary is appealing this decision in court. According to Szijjártó, for Hungary “there are only more expensive and less reliable solutions”, and without Russian oil and natural gas, neither the security of the country’s energy supply nor a reduction in utility tariffs can be guaranteed.

