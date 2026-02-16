Croatia refused to help transport Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia

Croatia has refused to transport Russian oil through its “Adria” pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia.

The request was made by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on February 15 after a meeting with Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova. They sent a joint letter to Croatia, stating that “the country’s energy security should never be an ideological issue”.

"We ask Croatia to ensure the transportation of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia via the ʼAdriaʼ pipeline, as our exemption from sanctions makes it possible to import Russian oil by sea in the event of disruptions in pipeline supplies," he said.

The head of the Croatian Ministry of Economy Ante Šušnjar responded that Croatia would not allow fuel supplies to Central Europe to be jeopardized, but the country would help resolve this problem within the framework of EU legislation and OFAC rules.

"The ʼAdriaʼ pipeline is ready, so no EU country has any technical justification left to continue being tied to Russian oil. A barrel bought from Russia may seem cheaper to some countries, but it helps finance the war and attacks on the Ukrainian people. It is time to put an end to this speculation on war," he stressed.

In December 2025, the EU reported that it had agreed on a plan to stop importing Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas by 2027. On January 26, the Council of the European Union officially adopted this decision. The document also provides for control over supplies and the search for alternative energy sources.

Hungary is appealing this decision in court. According to Szijjártó, for Hungary “there are only more expensive and less reliable solutions”, and without Russian oil and natural gas, neither the security of the country’s energy supply nor a reduction in utility tariffs can be guaranteed.

