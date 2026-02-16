News

Croatia refused to help transport Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

Croatia has refused to transport Russian oil through its “Adria” pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia.

The request was made by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on February 15 after a meeting with Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova. They sent a joint letter to Croatia, stating that “the country’s energy security should never be an ideological issue”.

"We ask Croatia to ensure the transportation of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia via the ʼAdriaʼ pipeline, as our exemption from sanctions makes it possible to import Russian oil by sea in the event of disruptions in pipeline supplies," he said.

The head of the Croatian Ministry of Economy Ante Šušnjar responded that Croatia would not allow fuel supplies to Central Europe to be jeopardized, but the country would help resolve this problem within the framework of EU legislation and OFAC rules.

"The ʼAdriaʼ pipeline is ready, so no EU country has any technical justification left to continue being tied to Russian oil. A barrel bought from Russia may seem cheaper to some countries, but it helps finance the war and attacks on the Ukrainian people. It is time to put an end to this speculation on war," he stressed.

