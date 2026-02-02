Hungary goes to court over ban on Russian gas imports

Hungary is challenging in court a decision that prohibits EU member states from importing Russian gas.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country Péter Szijjártó.

The lawsuit was filed with the Court of Justice of the European Union. Szijjártó says the lawsuit is based on three arguments:

Brussels had no right to make such a decision, because banning energy imports can only be done within the framework of sanctions, and this requires a unanimous decision.

The European Union does not have the authority to make such decisions, as the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU clearly states: each state independently decides which energy sources to purchase and from whom.

The European Union has a rule known as the principle of energy solidarity. It essentially means that the energy supply of EU countries must be guaranteed.

According to the minister, for Hungary, "there are only more expensive and less reliable solutions", and without Russian oil and natural gas, neither the security of the countryʼs energy supply nor a reduction in utility tariffs can be guaranteed.

According to Szijjártó, the trial could last up to two years.

In May 2022, the EU put forward the REPowerEU proposal to eliminate dependence on Russian gas by 2030 in response to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Already in December 2025, the EU reported that it had agreed on a plan to stop importing Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas by 2027. And on January 26, the Council of the European Union officially adopted this decision. The document also provides for control over supplies and the search for alternative energy sources.

