Law enforcement officers detained a man who blew up a car in Odesa on February 16, at the behest of Russian special services

Within 24 hours, employees of SBU and the National Police detained a man suspected of blowing up a car in the Kyivsky district of Odesa on February 16. He acted on the orders of Russian special services.

This was reported to SBU.

Investigators determined that the suspect had made a homemade explosive device and placed it under the bottom of an SUV parked near the entrance to a residential building. The explosion injured the owner of the vehicle, who was nearby.

According to law enforcement, the terrorist attack was prepared by a 33-year-old unemployed man who was recruited after he looked for part-time work in Telegram channels.

After being recruited, he received instructions from the Russians on how to make explosives, purchased the necessary components from stores, and assembled a device equipped with a mobile phone for remote detonation.

Before the attack, the man observed the location, then planted explosives under the car and left a disguised phone nearby, through which Russian handlers could monitor the situation and activate the device.

During the search, materials for making explosives and phones that he used to communicate with Russian curators were seized from the suspect.

Investigators have informed the man of suspicion under the article on a terrorist act. He is currently in custody. Under this article, he faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Another car exploded in the same area of Odesa on February 6, killing its 21-year-old owner. Local media reported that he was a military man and his car was blown up remotely. At the time, SBU also classified the incident as a terrorist act.

