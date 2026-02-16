A car exploded in Odesa this morning, injuring the driver. SBU is investigating the terrorist attack

A Toyota car exploded in the Kyivsky district of Odesa on February 16. Its 56-year-old owner was hospitalized.

This is reported by the Odesa region police.

The explosion occurred at around 8 AM near a residential building on Akademika Koroleva Street.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) classified the incident as a terrorist act and opened appropriate criminal proceedings.

Another car exploded in the same area of Odesa on February 6, killing its 21-year-old owner. Local media reported that he was a military man and his car was blown up remotely. At the time, SBU also classified the incident as a terrorist act.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.