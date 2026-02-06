A car exploded in Odesa, killing a 21-year-old man. SBU is investigating the terrorist attack

On the morning of February 6, a Toyota car exploded in the Kyivsky district of Odesa. Its 21-year-old owner died on the spot.

This was reported by the Odesa region police.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has classified the incident as a terrorist act and has already opened a criminal investigation.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police are establishing the circumstances of the explosion and those involved in its commission.

The Odesa media outlet Dumska, citing sources, writes that the deceased was a military man. Explosives were used to blow up his car, which were activated remotely.

On January 4, a similar incident occurred in Kyiv — an SUV exploded in the Obolonsky district, injuring a serviceman.

