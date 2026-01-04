A car exploded in Kyiv, injuring a soldier. Law enforcement officers are investigating the terrorist attack

On January 4, an SUV exploded in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv. A serviceman suffered shrapnel wounds as a result.
This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.
The explosion occurred in the courtyard of a house on Heroes of the Dnipro Street when a man was opening the trunk of a car.
The woman who was nearby was not injured.
The incident was classified as a terrorist act. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation.
