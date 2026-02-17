SBU hit the “Tamannaftogaz” oil terminal in Russia for the second time in a month

Drones from the “Alpha” Special Operations Center of SBU have targeted the infrastructure of the “Tamannaftogaz” oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation for the second time in the last month.

This was reported to Babel by sources in SBU.

This port is one of the largest in the Black Sea region and handles oil, gas, and ammonia. Its tank farm for storing oil products and liquefied gas exceeds 1 million m³. At night, local residents wrote on social media about a series of explosions.

The oil terminal is located in the village of Volna (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) and is involved in supporting the Russian army. A drone attack caused a fire at the oil transshipment complex.

The previous attack on the terminal took place on January 22 of this year. Then, the SBU drones damaged technological pipelines at the berths and a number of vacuum gas oil tanks and fuel oil tanks. Estimated damage amounted to about $50 million.

