On the night of January 22, Ukrainian military forces struck the Russian oil terminal "Tamannaftogas", Russian air defense systems, and other facilities.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The oil terminal is located in the settlement of Volna, Krasnodar Krai, Russia — it is involved in supporting the Russian army. Target hits, explosions, and a fire have been recorded.

Ukrainian military also attacked a number of Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea. The 59N6-E "Protyvnik-GE" radar station in Libknekhtivka, the 55Zh6 "Nebo-U" radar stations in the city of Yevpatoria and Rusakivka were hit.

In addition, our military struck a UAV storage facility in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, a command and observation post of the 76th Airborne Assault Division company, and a concentration of Russian military personnel from the 74th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade in Selydove in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

In Debaltseve (Donetsk region), the results of the attack on the ammunition depot of the 101st separate logistics brigade of Russia were clarified — the task of striking the depot with subsequent large-scale detonation was confirmed.

On January 17, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked Russian targets in temporarily occupied Crimea and part of the Donetsk region. In Crimea, the “Nebo-U” radar station in the Yevpatoria region and the “Pantsir-S1” anti-aircraft missile and gun complex near the village of Khutorok were attacked.

