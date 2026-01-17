The Defense Forces attacked Russian targets in Crimea and Donetsk region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked Russian targets in temporarily occupied Crimea and part of the Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

In Crimea, the “Nebo-U” radar station in the Yevpatoria region and the “Pantsir-S1” anti-aircraft missile and gun complex near the village of “Khutorok” came under attack.

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops struck a place where drones were stored and prepared for launch. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

