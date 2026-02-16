Zelensky has imposed sanctions against Russian athletes. The list was formed by skeletonist Heraskevych

President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a decree implementing the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) regarding sanctions against ten representatives of Russian sports, "who work for the war and put sport at its service".

The decree was published on the website of the Office of the President.

The list was formed based on a petition previously signed by Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified from the Olympic Games last week by the International Olympic Committee due to a "memory helmet".

In addition to the athletes on Heraskevychʼs list, NSDC imposed sanctions against the president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Andriy Dvorkovich.

The listed Russians visited occupied Ukrainian territories, publicly justified Russian aggression and occupation, raised funds for the needs of the Russian army, and held events for Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.