Starting in the spring, the government is updating the terms of the National Cashback program. What will change

Starting March 1, the government is updating the terms of the National Cashback program. Until February 28, a single rate of 10% will apply to all products included in the program.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

What will change with the onset of spring?

The cashback percentage will depend on the product category. This will help strengthen Ukrainian brands where they compete most with foreign counterparts.

15% cashback — on Ukrainian goods in categories where imports in the consumer basket exceed 35%. These are non-food goods: clothing, footwear, cosmetics, household chemicals, household goods, repair and pet products, stationery. As well as hard and soft cheeses, some types of pasta and cereals.

5% cashback — on Ukrainian goods in categories where imports in the consumer basket are less than 35%. These are bread, meat, dairy products (except cheese), eggs, oil, vegetables, fruits, fish, canned goods, sweets, snacks, drinks, sauces, medicines, and garden products.

To find out if you will be awarded cashback and what kind, you can use the barcode scanner in the "Diia" application. The accrued cashback can be used for utility bills, donated to the Ukrainian military, for postal services, Ukrainian-made products and medicines, or books.

The National Cashback program was launched in October 2024. According to the Ministry of Digital Affairs, during this time, Ukrainians purchased goods from domestic manufacturers worth over UAH 63 billion.

