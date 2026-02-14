“The Russians now have approximately 7 000 Ukrainian prisoners of war, while Ukraine has over 4 000 Russians.” Key points from Zelenskyʼs press conference

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a press conference on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. The topics were the progress of the negotiations, security guarantees from Western partners, and prisoner exchanges.

Negotiations with the US, Russia and security guarantees

This evening, Zelensky will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and then have a call with US negotiators — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The Russians unexpectedly changed the leader of their negotiating team (to Putinʼs aide Volodymyr Medinsky) — Zelensky thinks they want to delay the decision. It is important to work with the Americans to prevent this from happening.

The Americans are openly saying that if Ukraine withdraws its troops from Donbas as soon as possible, then peace will come as soon as possible, because these are guarantees from Russia. Ukraineʼs position is that if we give Putin the opportunity to feel this victory, we donʼt know what he will do next.

Today, during a meeting with American senators, the Ukrainian team stated that Ukraine wants to have guarantees longer than the 15 years that are currently being offered, for 20+, 30+ years, which the Americans will be ready for. This is necessary for foreign business and investment.

Ukraine will discuss the issue of an energy truce, but it is not possible to talk about it publicly yet.