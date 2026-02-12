Case of purchasing low-quality bulletproof vests: the head of DPA Zhumadilov is confident that NABU cannot have any questions for him

The head of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) of the DOT Arsen Zhumadilov stated that he is sure NABU does not and cannot have a case against him regarding the purchase of bulletproof vests of inadequate quality. He spoke about this in an interview with the editor-in-chief of Babel Kateryna Kobernyk. According to Zhumadilov, there is not a single manufacturer who would say that he or his colleagues demanded anything, received anything, or “played along with someone”. Therefore, anti-corruption agencies cannot have any real questions for him or the people he has been working with for a long time.

The case of the purchase of bulletproof vests The case emerged after NABU and SAPO published the “Mindich recordings”. Investigators claim that in July 2025, during a conversation between Mindich and then-Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Mindich tried to force the official to pressure the “military acceptance” to accept 10 000 bulletproof vests without checking the quality, and the “State Logistics Operator” paid according to the contract. This is a contract between the State Logistics Operator and LLC “Milikon UA” for UAH 217 520 000, which was criticized by the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense. The bulletproof vests failed acceptance twice.