“I understand perfectly well that I am bugged.” The head of DPA Arsen Zhumadilov told how he was wiretapped

The head of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) Arsen Zhumadilov stated that in 2025 there were several cases when a listening device was found in his car.

He spoke about this in an interview with the editor-in-chief of Babel Kateryna Kobernyk.

According to Zhumadilov, the wiretap was found when he was driving his car to a service station. When the service station employees asked what it was, Zhumadilovʼs colleagues called the police, who registered a criminal case.

Zhumadilov says he understands that he is being wiretapped. For him, the main thing was that it was not done by "some completely external elements".

When asked if he feels normal if NABU bugged him, he replied: "Yes, thatʼs our boys."