The family of prisoner of war Daletsky, who was considered dead, will not be obliged to return payments to the state

The family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky, who was considered dead but returned alive from Russian captivity, will not have to return the money that the state paid out due to his "death".

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, all funds were provided in accordance with the current law and officially established circumstances at the time. Therefore, the Ministry of Defense has no legal grounds to review this decision or demand a refund.

Soldier of the 24th Motorized Rifle Brigade Nazar Daletsky was considered dead since September 2022. In July 2025, one of the soldiers released from captivity reported that Nazar was alive. On February 5, 2026, he returned to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange.

After that, the representative of the Ombudsman in the Lviv region Taras Podvirnyi stated that Daletskyʼs relatives must return the money to the state in the amount of UAH 15 million, which they received due to the "death" of their husband.

The ombudsmanʼs representative added that the greatest happiness for the family is that the soldier has returned home, but he believes that it would be legally correct for the relatives to return the money to the state.

What is known about Nazar Daletsky?

Nazar Daletsky, a resident of the village of Velykyi Doroshiv in the Lviv region, was a participant in the ATO, and from the beginning of the full-scale war, he served in the 24th King Danylo Separate Rifle Brigade.

In May 2022, Nazar stopped communicating and was reported missing. Later, his family reported that he died in the Kupyansk area on September 25, 2022, his birthday.

