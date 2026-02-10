Relatives of a soldier who was presumed dead will be required to pay financial assistance after his return from captivity

Relatives of soldier Nazar Daletsky, who was considered dead but returned alive from Russian captivity, will be forced to return the one-time cash assistance that the state paid them due to the "death" of their husband.

This was reported in a comment to Suspilne by the representative of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraineʼs Commissioner for Human Rights in the Lviv region Taras Podvirny.

According to him, legally, this money (UAH 15 million) was paid to the family illegally. Podvirny added that this case is a precedent, and in the future the state must develop an algorithm of actions in such situations.

"The family must return the funds paid by the state — a one-time cash payment, thatʼs what itʼs officially called, for the death of our serviceman. Therefore, this is definitely a legal precedent that will be resolved. They will look for the guilty, who made the mistake and how, because we understand that DNA [examination] is extremely accurate," Podvirny said.

The ombudsmanʼs representative added that the greatest happiness for the family is that the soldier has returned home, but he believes that it would be legally correct for the relatives to return the money to the state.

What is known about Nazar Daletsky?

Nazar Daletsky, a resident of the village of Velykyi Doroshiv in the Lviv region, was a participant in the ATO, and from the beginning of the full-scale war, he served in the 24th King Danylo Separate Rifle Brigade.

In May 2022, Nazar stopped communicating and was reported missing. Later, his family reported that he died in the Kupyansk area on September 25, 2022, his birthday.

But in July 2025, one of the released servicemen reported that Nazar was alive. Later, this information was confirmed by other released servicemen. On February 5, 2026, the man returned to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.