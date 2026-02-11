Russians launched almost 130 drones over Ukraine overnight. Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the most

On February 11, the Russians launched 129 attack drones into Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 112 of them. Another 15 drones were hit in eight places.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Five people were injured in Vilniansk (Zaporizhzhia region). In the regional center, the attack broke windows in a medical facility, and more than 2 000 people are left without electricity.

Four people died in Bohodukhiv (Kharkiv region): a 34-year-old man, two one-year-old boys, and a two-year-old girl. Two more people were injured, including a 35-year-old pregnant woman.

The invaders attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region 15 times. In addition to drones, they used artillery and “Grad” MLRS. Residential buildings, an elevator, and a fire station were damaged.

The death toll from yesterdayʼs attack has risen to three (including an 11-year-old girl and her mother) in Slovyansk (Donetsk region). Yesterday, the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Filashkin reported 16 wounded.

