Russians dropped seven air bombs on Slovyansk. A mother and child were killed. 16 people were injured

On the morning of February 10, Russian troops attacked the city of Slovyansk in the Donetsk region with aerial bombs.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

As of 3:00 PM, 16 people were injured and two people were killed — an 11-year-old girl and her mother.

Among the injured is also a seven-year-old girl, and a 45-year-old man is in serious condition.

According to preliminary estimates, 14 private homes, two high-rise buildings, an administrative building, warehouses and hangars, an infrastructure facility, a shop, a service station, a gas station, and 28 cars were damaged.

At night, the Russians also launched 125 attack drones into Ukraine — Ukrainian air defense shot down 110 of them. Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions were affected.

