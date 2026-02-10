The Russians launched over a hundred drones over Ukraine last night. Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions were hit

On February 10, the Russians launched 125 attack drones into Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 110 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

13 drones were hit in six places, and two more had debris fall. Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions were affected.

Four people were injured in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia — two women, a man, and a one-year-old boy.

In the south of the Odesa region, the occupiers attacked the energy infrastructure. Three communities in the region were partially without electricity.

Олег Кіпер / Одеська ОДА (ОВА)

