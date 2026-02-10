Media: Japan plans to join PURL initiative to purchase military equipment for Ukraine

Japan plans to join NATOʼs PURL initiative to purchase American military equipment for Ukraine. Japanʼs participation will be officially announced soon.

This is reported by the Japanese media NHK, citing NATO officials.

Sources said Japan has informed several NATO members and Ukraine of its plans. It will fund only non-lethal defense equipment, which could include radar systems and body armor.

The PURL mechanism was developed by NATO and the United States in August 2025. It allows allies to finance the purchase of American weapons, military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine through joint contributions.

Ukraine forms a list of needs for weapons and ammunition, it is agreed at the NATO level, after which the purchase takes place at the expense of partners. At the end of December, partnersʼ contributions to the program reached $4.18 billion.

