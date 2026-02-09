Foreign military personnel will receive temporary residence permits — Zelensky signed the draft law

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a draft law that guarantees the receipt of a temporary residence permit for foreigners and stateless persons serving in the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This is known from the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The document guarantees the certificate for the entire service period and for another three months after the end of the contract.

Currently, Ukrainian legislation guarantees temporary residence in Ukraine to such servicemen for the duration of their service and for three months after completion. In fact, in this case, the military registration document is equated with a temporary residence permit.

However, servicemen without Ukrainian citizenship face situations where they need a temporary residence permit to prove their legality in Ukraine or to receive social or administrative services. The new law should simplify these procedures.

The law will enter into force one month after its publication. After that, servicemen without Ukrainian citizenship will be required to submit documents for a temporary residence permit within six months.

