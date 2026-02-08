ARMA canceled the sale of 460 hectares of land to the entourage of former regional leader Serhiy Lyovochkin

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) canceled the auction for the sale of 460 hectares of land in half of Borzhava in the Transcarpathian region to the entourage of former head of the administration of President Yanukovych, Serhiy Lyovochkin.

This was reported by ARMA.

Previously, the land belonged to a politician from the banned "Opposition Platform — For Life" and Lyovochkinʼs business partner Vladyslav Kaskiv. They planned to build a ski complex there, and after the land was seized, in 2021, the Schemes journalists wrote that the then head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak was attracting investors associated with the former regional parties to build Olympic facilities there.

On July 8, 2024, the land passed under state control as part of Kaskivʼs agreement with the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) in the case of the embezzlement of UAH 260 million from the State Investment Project.