ARMA canceled the sale of 460 hectares of land to the entourage of former regional leader Serhiy Lyovochkin

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) canceled the auction for the sale of 460 hectares of land in half of Borzhava in the Transcarpathian region to the entourage of former head of the administration of President Yanukovych, Serhiy Lyovochkin.
This was reported by ARMA.
Previously, the land belonged to a politician from the banned "Opposition Platform — For Life" and Lyovochkinʼs business partner Vladyslav Kaskiv. They planned to build a ski complex there, and after the land was seized, in 2021, the Schemes journalists wrote that the then head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak was attracting investors associated with the former regional parties to build Olympic facilities there.
On July 8, 2024, the land passed under state control as part of Kaskivʼs agreement with the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) in the case of the embezzlement of UAH 260 million from the State Investment Project.
On January 8, 2026, ARMA sold these lands at three auctions. Plots of 26.74 hectares and 199.15 hectares were purchased for UAH 44.5 million by Andriy Vinhranovsky. He is the husband of the younger sister of Serhiy Lyovochkin, former PM from the “Party of Regions” and the “Peopleʼs Party of Ukraine” Yulia Lyovochkina. Another 234.77 hectares were purchased for UAH 45 million by Ihor Vlasyuk, the founder of Borzhava Eset, whose ultimate beneficiary is Vinhranovsky.
On February 8, ARMA reported that it had thoroughly checked the winners of the auction and concluded that its results threatened to return the land to the former owner. Therefore, the sale was canceled, and the agency sent a request to NABU and SAPO so that law enforcement agencies could assess the established connection.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.