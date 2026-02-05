The head of “Come Back Alive” Taras Chmut was appointed to the supervisory board of the Defense Procurement Agency

The head of the "Come Back Alive" foundation Taras Chmut was appointed as the representative of the Ministry of Defense on the supervisory board of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA).

This was reported by the Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

The Supervisory Board is responsible for the strategic management of the agency, the achievement of the tasks set by the government, compliance with the law, and the transparency of work.

Fedrorov discussed with Chmut the key tasks that the Ministry of Defense plans to implement with the support of the Public Procurement Agency and the Supervisory Board: building a flexible procurement system, reducing prices through competition and combating corruption, quality control and timely supply, and purchasing based on the identified needs of the front.

Yesterday, Babel, citing sources in the Ministry of Defense, wrote that Taras Chmut is returning to DPA and will replace First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havrylyuk.

Chmut already represented the state on the Supervisory Board of DPA — from October 2024 to January 2025. Then he and another state representative Yuriy Dzhyhar were recalled by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, due to the conflict surrounding the head of DPA Maryna Bezrukova.