A man who plotted to assassinate Zelensky was found guilty in Poland and sentenced to more than three years in prison

In Poland, 50-year-old Pavel K., who in 2024 helped organize an assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was found guilty of espionage for Russian intelligence.

This was reported by the spokesman for the coordinator of the Polish special services Jacek Dobrzynski.

According to the investigation, Pavel K. independently offered to work for Russian intelligence and carry out intelligence tasks. Among them was the transfer of information about the security of the Rzeszów-Jasionka airport.

This could have helped the Russian special services in preparing an assassination attempt on the President of Ukraine during his visit to Poland. In addition, Pavel K. expressed his willingness to join the Wagner Private Military Company and the military units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Federation.

He described in detail the methods of gathering information and his willingness to carry out tasks related to subversive activities against the Ukrainian leader. The District Court in Zamość found the man guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 3 years and 6 months in prison.

Attempts on Zelensky

In May 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky claimed there had been 10 attempts on his life. In March 2024, the president said that the number of attempts had already increased 10 times.

In April 2024, SBU, together with the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and Polish partners, exposed a Polish citizen who offered cooperation to the Russian special services in preparing an assassination attempt on Zelensky. It turned out that Pavel K. was supposed to collect and transmit information about the security of the airport where the Ukrainian president was staying.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.