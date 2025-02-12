Zelensky said that people from the Presidentʼs Office died during the assassination attempt on him

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that people from the Presidentʼs Office died during one of the attempts on his life.

He said this during an interview with The Guardian.

The president said that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when Russian occupiers occupied part of Ukraine, in particular the Kyiv region, the Kremlin tried to persuade Bankova Street to agree to Vladimir Putinʼs ultimatum. It was a proposal very similar to the Minsk agreements, but even tougher.

"There was pressure from different sides. There were people who wanted to kill [me], there were shots. Some people died here, inside our Office," Zelensky said.

Attempts on Zelensky

In May 2022, the head of state announced 10 attempts on his life. In March 2024, Zelensky said that the number of attempts had already increased 10 times compared to the previous one.

In April 2024, an agent was detained in Poland who collaborated with the Russian military intelligence (GRU) and helped prepare an assassination attempt on Zelensky during his visit to Poland.

