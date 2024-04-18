An agent was detained in Poland, who offered help to Russian special services in an attempt on Zelenskyi

An agent who cooperated with the Russian military intelligence (GRU) and helped prepare an assassination attempt on the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, was detained in Poland.

This was reported by the press services of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the SBU.

According to the investigation, the Polish citizen on his own initiative established contact with representatives of the command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and informed them of his willingness to work for the GRU.

He planned to collect and transmit to Russia information about the security of the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport. This should have helped the Russian special services to plan an assassination attempt on Zelenskyi during his visit to Poland.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers informed their Polish colleagues about possible preparations for an assassination attempt. As a result, the suspect was identified and detained on the territory of Poland.

The Polish prosecutorʼs office charged him with being ready to act for the benefit of a foreign special service. On April 18, he was sent to custody.