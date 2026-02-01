Protests have begun in Italy, over 100 police officers have been injured

In Italy, more than 100 police officers were injured during protests in Turin. Clashes began after the closure of the left-wing cultural center Askatasuna, which had been a meeting place and event for activists for decades.

This is reported by the Italian media ANSA.

Authorities said 10 people were detained during the unrest on Saturday, with arrest warrants issued for two. The number of protesters injured is unknown.

About 15 000 people marched through the city center. Many of the demonstrators carried Palestinian flags. The action was initially peaceful, but then a group of about 1 500 people broke away from the main column. They threw stones, lit Molotov cocktails, set fire to garbage cans and even a police van.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd. One protester suffered a head injury, and a 29-year-old police officer was beaten with a hammer. He is in serious condition.

Centers like Askatasuna are autonomous social centers that host concerts, lectures, cultural and political events. They are activist groups that fight for equality and human rights, often anarchists and anti-capitalists.

The Italian government has condemned the unrest as an "attack on the state". Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called the protestersʼ actions an attempted murder. Left-wing activists accuse the authorities of pressuring the centers and criticize the unequal treatment of right-wing movements that seize buildings with impunity.

In October 2020, clashes between demonstrators and police occurred in the Italian cities of Milan, Turin, Naples, and Genoa. In the country, due to a second wave of coronavirus, the authorities tightened quarantine measures, which led to protests.

