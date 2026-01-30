The Supreme Court overturned the decision in favor of former Deputy Deputy NABU head Uglava in the case against ACC and its head Shabunin

The Supreme Court sided with the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) in the case against former First Deputy Director of NABU Gizo Uglava on charges of leaking official information.

This was reported by the press service of ACC.

This is a case in which Uglava tried to accuse ACC and its head Vitaliy Shabunin of spreading false information about him, namely about Uglavaʼs involvement in leaking information from NABU.

The court overturned the previous decisions of the courts that sided with Uglava and refused to satisfy his claims. The Supreme Court also ruled to recover from Uglava legal costs in the amount of UAH 8 548.40 in favor of ACC.

The Supreme Court concluded that the ACCʼs statements did not accuse Uglava of committing specific criminal offenses.

The panel of judges ruled that the lower courts "made an incorrect conclusion about the existence of grounds for satisfying the claims for the protection of honor, dignity and business reputation and the refutation of inaccurate information, since value judgments are not subject to refutation".

We previously shared Uglavaʼs statement that the Supreme Court had allegedly sided with him in the case. In fact, in his post, Uglava described the reasoning part of the decision, not the operative part.

In May 2024, the NABU head Semen Kryvonos removed Gizo Uglava from his duties.

Later, Bihus.Info journalists conducted an investigation and found that Uglava was removed from his duties, presumably for leaking data from the Bureau. One of the “bridges” of such leaks with whom Uglava communicated was called the then advisor to the head of Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak — Heorhii Birkadze.

In September 2024, Uglava was dismissed from the NABU.

