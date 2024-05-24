The director of NABU removed his first deputy from performing his duties. The data leak is being investigated

Director of the National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) Semen Kryvonos removed his first deputy Gizo Uglava from performing official duties.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

The decision was made to conduct an objective investigation of the alleged data leak. The department does not say what data it is about.

"In order to ensure an objective pre-trial investigation, which was started due to the fact of a possible leak of information, the first deputy director of NABU was removed from the performance of official duties and management of the areas and divisions fixed in internal documents by order of the director of NABU, based on the corresponding statement about a possible conflict of interests," the message reads.

The bureau promises to inform later on the progress of the investigation and notes that the management and staff "are most interested in conducting a full, comprehensive and impartial investigation into this fact."