First Deputy Director of NABU Gizo Uglava was dismissed

By order of the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Semen Kryvonos, his first deputy Gizo Uglava was dismissed.

This was reported in the NABU press service.

The reasons were cited as a violation of the oath of a civil servant, the rules of ethical behavior of a civil servant, the Law "On Civil Service" and the Code of Ethics of the NABU employee.

The official investigation and the NABU Disciplinary Commission established that Gizo Uglava took actions and said things that professionally and personally discredited the bureau employee who submitted a memo about the possible facts of information leakage.

The press service of NABU also writes that Uglavaʼs behavior has formed the opinion among employees of the department that there will be negative consequences for investigative activities, which "is an unacceptable violation of the highest standards of ethics and integrity" of NABU.