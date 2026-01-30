HACC has set bail for former employees of the State Border Service of Ukraine — 10 million for Deyneko and 2 million for Marushchak

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has set bail of UAH 10 million and UAH 2 million for former heads of the State State Administration of Ukraine, suspected of taking bribes. The names are not mentioned, but it is likely that they are Serhiy Deyneko and Oleksandr Marushchak.

NABU writes about this.

The court set bail at UAH 10 million for former head of the State Border Guard Service Deyneko and 2 million for former head of the checkpoint department Marushchak. The suspects were also ordered not to travel abroad without permission.

In addition, they must report any changes in their place of residence and work, refrain from communicating with other persons involved in the case, and leave their passports in storage with state authorities until March 30, 2026.

Babelʼs sources in law enforcement agencies reported on January 22 that Serhiy Deynekoʼs home was searched. Also among the suspects was the head of the State Border Service checkpoint department (presumably Oleksandr Marushchak) and another official.

In 2023, a group of suspects organized the illegal smuggling of cigarettes across the Ukrainian border to the EU. Top officials received bribes for the unhindered passage of 68 vehicles. From July to November 2023 alone, they received at least €204 000 — €3 000 for each vehicle.

To conceal the scheme, the criminals used Czech and Austrian registered cars with fake license plates that resembled diplomatic ones. The passengers were relatives of Ukrainian diplomats in Europe, which allowed them to avoid border checks. Detectives found that the top officials had previously served with the diplomats, whose relatives later participated in the scheme.

The crime was classified under Part 4 of Article 27 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspects face 8 to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for a term of up to three years.

In early January, Serhiy Deyneko was appointed advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs. Deyneko had been the head of the State Border Service of Ukraine since 2019. Now, Valeriy Vavrynyuk will temporarily replace him in this position.

