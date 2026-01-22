Babelʼs sources: NABU and SAPO exposed top SBSU officials in accepting bribes. One of them is the former head Deyneko

NABU and SAPO claim that they have exposed top officials of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) in bribery.

Babelʼs sources in law enforcement agencies report that the case concerns the former head of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Deyneko. His house was searched.

Also among the suspects are the head of the State Border Service checkpoint department and a former employee.

Information about searches of Valeriy Vavrynyuk, the acting head of the State Border Service of Ukraine, also appeared on the Internet, but Babelʼs sources reported that this was not true — he was not included in the search warrant.

In 2023, a group of suspects organized the illegal smuggling of cigarettes across the Ukrainian border to the EU. Top officials received bribes for the unhindered passage of 68 vehicles. From July to November 2023 alone, they received at least €204 000 — €3 000 for each vehicle.

To conceal the scheme, the criminals used Czech and Austrian registered cars with fake license plates that resembled diplomatic ones. The passengers were relatives of Ukrainian diplomats in Europe, which allowed them to avoid border checks. Detectives found that the top officials had previously served with the diplomats, whose relatives later participated in the scheme.

The crime was classified under Part 4 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official. The suspects face from 8 to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for a term of up to three years.

