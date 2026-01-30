Russia has allegedly agreed to halt strikes on Ukraine by February 1 at the request of US President Donald Trump.

Russia has allegedly agreed to "refrain" from strikes on Ukraine until February 1 at the request of the US President Donald Trump.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a comment to Russian propagandists.

According to him, Moscow took such a step to "create favorable conditions for negotiations".

Peskov also noted that a new round of talks could likely take place in Abu Dhabi on February 1.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that there were no strikes on energy facilities last night. He noted that the Russian army is currently refocusing on strikes on logistics.

The day before, it was reported that the US President Donald Trump said that he personally asked Putin to temporarily stop the massive strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. According to Trump, the Russian leader agreed.

The American president explained that he addressed Putin against the backdrop of a week of abnormally cold weather in Ukraine. He emphasized that under such weather conditions, shelling of energy and civilian infrastructure could lead to even greater humanitarian consequences.

