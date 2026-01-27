Foreign Minister Sybiha: Zelensky is ready to personally discuss the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and territories with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to meet with Vladimir Putin to resolve the "most sensitive issues" of a potential peace agreement. These include territories and the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in an interview with European Truth.

He noted that Ukraine expects to sign a 20-point peace plan, provided that it is fully agreed upon. However, according to the minister, Russia remains an obstacle to the peace process.

The Foreign Minister also said that during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, there were bilateral meetings between members of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

Sybiha called the negotiations "very difficult", but noted a qualitative change in the composition of the Russian negotiating team.

"These are different people, and there were no more pseudo-historical lectures. The conversations were very focused," said Sybiha.

The Ukrainian minister also explained that Ukraine will sign a 20-point peace plan with the US, and Russia will do the same separately with the US. There will be no signature from the European side, but, as Sybiha noted, it is present in the peace process and in the agreements on security guarantees.

Ratification of security guarantees is also expected, in particular in the US Congress. The Foreign Minister emphasized that there will be no American troops in Ukraine, but some European partners are ready to deploy their contingent — provided there is an American "backstop".

Among other fundamental points: the presence of Western troops as a factor of deterrence against Russia, the development of its own production of air defense and long-range weapons, as well as Ukraineʼs membership in the EU as a component of the security system and a guarantee for future investments.

Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

On January 23 and 24, negotiations were held in Abu Dhabi (UAE) with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States. The main topic was the possible conditions for ending the war.

The Ukrainian delegation reported to the president that the meeting discussed a number of important issues, primarily military ones, that are needed to end the war. They also talked about "complex political issues that have not yet been resolved".

The next round of talks will take place in Abu Dhabi this week. President Zelensky said it could happen on Sunday, February 1.

