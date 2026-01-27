A Belarusian spy who tried to get into GUR was exposed in Ukraine

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have exposed a Belarusian KGB agent who was trying to infiltrate one of the Ukrainian military intelligence units. The 35-year-old woman was detained in Kyiv and charged with espionage.

This was reported to GUR.

The operation lasted several months. During it, the officers played an operational game with the agent — under the guise of secret data, they passed disinformation to her, while documenting her criminal actions.

According to the investigation, the woman had been working for the Belarusian KGB since 2015. In 2020, she was sent to Ukraine under the guise of journalism. After working for the sanctioned channel "112", she got a job at one of the leading Ukrainian media outlets.

On the orders of her supervisors, she traveled to an EU country for additional training. Her task was to collect information about Belarusians and Russians fighting against the aggressor state on the side of Ukraine, as well as to establish contacts with employees of the Chinese embassy in Kyiv to gather information about the activities of Chinese diplomats.

After gathering evidence, the agent was detained in Kyiv. During the search, a smartphone and a voice recorder were seized, which she used to collect classified information. The spy is currently in custody. She faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

On December 26, 2025, SBU foiled an attempt on the life of a GUR officer in Kyiv. The killer, ordered by the FSB, tried to shoot a serviceman in an institution. The detainee is a 28-year-old citizen of a Central Asian country. The Russians recruited the attacker in his home country when he was looking for easy money in Telegram channels.

