SBU foils attempt on the GUR officer in Kyiv. Killer ordered by FSB tried to shoot soldier in facility

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an FSB hitman in Kyiv who tried to kill an officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR).

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The SBU officers caught the killer red-handed when he pulled out a gun and aimed it at a military police officer of the Ministry of Defense in one of the capitalʼs institutions.

The detainee is a 28-year-old citizen of a Central Asian country. The Russians recruited the attacker in his home country while he was looking for easy money in Telegram channels. He was promised $50 000 and legalization in an EU country for the murder of the GUR officer.

The man arrived in Ukraine disguised as a tourist and initially stopped in Pervomaisk (Mykolaiv region). There, he purchased several smartphones and SIM cards, which he regularly changed to contact FSB.

Later, the foreigner left for Kyiv, received from the curator a photo of the potential "target", its approximate geolocation, and the coordinates of the cache from which he took the pistol with cartridges.

During his detention, a pistol and a smartphone with evidence of his connection to the FSB were seized.

Security Service investigators informed the agent of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 115 (completed attempt at premeditated murder);

Part 1 of Article 111-2 (assistance to an aggressor state);

Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The suspect is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

