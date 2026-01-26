Rescuer who was hit by Russian strike on Kyiv on January 9 dies in hospital

On January 26, rescuer Oleksandr Zibrov, wounded during repeated shelling of the Darnytskyi district of the city on January 9, died in Kyiv. Doctors fought for his life for 18 days.

This was reported by the head of the State Emergency Service Andriy Danyk.

The deceased was 36 years old and served in the 24th State Fire and Rescue Unit.

"The enemy took another life of a brave and courageous firefighter, a loving husband and a caring father. He received serious injuries while protecting people despite the terrible danger," Andriy Danyk noted.

On January 9, a Russian strike on a high-rise building in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv set fire to the upper floors of the building and cars. Five rescue workers were injured during repeated shelling of the emergency servicesʼ work site. A medic was also reported dead.

