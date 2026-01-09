Four dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack, emergency power outages across the city

On January 9, 4 people were killed and 25 people were injured in a Russian attack in Kyiv.

This was reported at a briefing by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyyi, Ukrinform reports.

Among the dead was ambulance medic Serhiy Smolyak, who responded to the call after the first strikes. He died after a second strike on a house in the Darnytsky district.

The Ministry of Energy wrote in the morning that 500 thousand residents of the city and region were left without electricity. DTEK reported that due to the attack and network overload in the city, emergency shutdowns were introduced, and the electricity schedules are currently not in effect.

According to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, the Russians have targeted district boiler houses. As a result, half of Kyivʼs apartment buildings (almost 6 000) are currently without heat, and the city is also experiencing water supply disruptions. The Verkhovna Rada is also without water and heat.

On the night of January 9, the Russians launched 226 drones and 18 missiles into Ukraine. The Lviv region was hit by a medium-range “Oreshnik” missile — the first time ballistic missiles had attacked the region.

