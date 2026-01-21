Zelensky: About 4 000 houses in Kyiv remain without heat, almost 60% of the city is without electricity

As of the morning of January 21, 4 000 homes in Kyiv have no heating, and more than half of the city remains without electricity.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky following the results of a special energy selector.

He emphasized that additional measures and resources are now needed to restore the energy sector. At the same time, according to reports from the Kyiv city government, there are enough forces involved, but it takes time.

In addition to the capital, as Zelensky says, the most difficult situation is currently in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The President discussed with government officials and “Ukrenergo” what exactly is needed to accelerate repairs of networks and substations.

Zelensky also stated that all employees of energy companies and utilities involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian strikes and the emergency situation will have reservations from military service.

"The lack of effective response on the ground should not be attributed to a lack of personnel — cities have the resources to attract people to work," the president emphasized.

Emergency situation in the energy sector of Ukraine

Due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, a state of emergency is in effect in Ukraineʼs energy system.

On January 16, the Cabinet of Ministers approved changes that allow regions to introduce flexible curfew rules for the period of the energy emergency.

Businesses that function as checkpoints are allowed to operate at night. These include shopping malls, establishments, shops, pharmacies, and gas stations that have autonomous power supply, heating, stable communication, and free hot tea. Citizens can come and go in their cars at any time without permits.

In particular, such rules have already come into effect in Kyiv, where the situation with electricity and heating is the most difficult due to Russian shelling and cold weather. Also, from January 17, taxis were allowed to operate in the capital during curfew hours, and school holidays were extended until February 1.

On January 21, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that the Cabinet of Ministers is allocating UAH 2.56 billion from the budget reserve fund for the purchase of high-power generators.

The equipment will be delivered to Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. The generators can be redirected to other regions where there is an urgent need.

