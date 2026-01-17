Curfew rules have been updated in Kyiv. What has been added

The Kyiv Defense Council has approved updated curfew rules in compliance with the governmentʼs order.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

The curfew is not being lifted, but important exceptions are being made. From now on, Kyiv residents can travel on foot or by private transport, including taxis, to get home or to the Invincibility Point.

The Invincibility Points can now operate 24/7. They provide heat, light, communication, water, and hot tea. This applies to both municipal institutions and businesses that are ready to help the townspeople.

The city authorities emphasize that the Points of Invincibility will be checked regularly — they must be truly working places of support for people.

Security remains a priority: city patrols are being stepped up, and movement is only possible with a passport, and those subject to military service need a military registration document.

On the eve, January 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he had instructed the government to review the curfew rules during extremely cold weather.

According to him, this should be done so that people have more opportunities to use the Points of Invincibility, and businesses — to plan their work taking into account the situation in the power system.

