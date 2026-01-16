School holidays extended in Kyiv and outdoor lighting restricted

In Kyiv, due to the difficult situation in the energy system, winter holidays in schools were extended until February 1.

This decision was made at the Defense Council, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

According to him, these vacations will be extended at the expense of spring and a week of summer vacation. However, the school year will end no later than July 1.

In addition, from January 16, outdoor lighting will be limited in Kyiv, the Kyiv City State Administration reported. The intensity of street lighting will be reduced to 20% of power, and where this is not possible, half of the streetlights will work. Also, the city will not turn on the backlight of buildings, advertising, and signs.

Starting today, 50 mobile kitchens with hot food have started operating in the capital in the areas with the most difficult situation, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported. Additionally, power generators have been installed and Invincibility Points have been deployed — there are already 1 300 of them in Kyiv.

As of January 16, according to Mayor Klitschko, about 100 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after Russian attacks since January 9. Emergency power outages are also still in effect.

Due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, a state of emergency is in effect in Ukraineʼs energy system.

On January 16, the Cabinet of Ministers approved changes that allow regions to introduce flexible curfew rules for the period of the energy emergency. The changes are planned to be implemented first in Kyiv.

Businesses that perform the functions of Points of Invincibility will be allowed to operate at night. These include shopping malls, establishments, shops, pharmacies, and gas stations that have autonomous power supply, heating, stable communication, and free hot tea.

Citizens can come and go there in their cars at any time without permits.

