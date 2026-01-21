NABU exposed a scheme of embezzlement under the “green” tariff on occupied lands. Among the suspects is the former deputy head of the OP

Law enforcement officers announced the discovery of a scheme to seize funds intended for payments under the "green" tariff. It operated in favor of a number of enterprises in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the press services of NABU and SAPO.

Among the suspects is Rostyslav Shurma, former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) and former member of the “Naftogaz” supervisory board, Babelʼs sources in law enforcement agencies confirm.

According to the investigation, in 2019-2020, the former deputy of the Donetsk Regional Council, together with his brother, began to control a number of enterprises that produced electricity from alternative sources.

In the territory of Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region, they built solar power plants with a total capacity of about 60 MW and concluded agreements with the State Enterprise "Guaranteed Buyer" for the sale of electricity at a "green" tariff.

After the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation and the occupation of part of the Zaporizhzhia region, solar power plants lost connection with the unified energy system of Ukraine, were damaged, and personnel were evacuated.

Despite this, the enterprises controlled by the suspects continued to declare electricity production and receive payment for it at the "green" tariff, although in fact the electricity did not enter the Ukrainian energy system.

The investigation found that the reports contained inaccurate data on the generation volumes and technical readiness of the stations, in particular during periods of complete power outages. The funds received were subsequently withdrawn through related companies.

This scheme caused losses of UAH 141.3 million to the state.

In addition to Shurma, 8 more people have been suspected in this case. These include his brother, the owner of a network of Ukrainian and foreign companies, Shurmaʼs confidant, managers and employees of controlled enterprises, and the former commercial director of “Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo”.

NABU says it has launched an investigation based on the materials of the Bihus.Info investigation. Journalists found out back in 2023 that the co-owner of these solar power plants under Russian occupation is a close associate of Shurma. He stated that the investigation is “manipulative and false”.

After that, in September 2024, he was dismissed from the position of Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office, which he had held since November 2021.

Rostyslav Shurma is currently abroad. In July of this year, Bavarian investigators searched his home in Germany. In December, he was dismissed from the supervisory board of “Naftogaz”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.