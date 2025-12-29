Former Deputy Chairman of the State Oil Company Rostyslav Shurma was dismissed from the Supervisory Board of “Naftogaz”

The Cabinet of Ministers has prematurely terminated the powers of Rostyslav Shurma as the stateʼs representative on the supervisory board of “Naftogaz”.

This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

This decision was made based on a statement from Shurma himself.

In September 2024, Rostyslav Shurma was dismissed from the position of Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office, which he had held since November 2021.

This was preceded by an investigation by Bihus.Info journalists, which stated that Ukraine had probably paid over UAH 320 million for electricity from solar power plants located in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region. Among them were allegedly those belonging to Shurmaʼs close circle. Shurma himself said that the investigation was "manipulative and false".

Rostyslav Shurma is currently abroad. In July of this year, Bavarian investigators searched his home in Germany. The NABU head Semen Kryvonos did not specify the details of the case within the framework of which the search was conducted. He explained this by the risk of harming the investigation.

